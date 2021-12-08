Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple sells marriage telecast rights for 80 Cr, to sign 2 brand deals?

Just one day is left for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to tie the knot in a big fat Indian wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara and the excitement among fans, Btown and family is at its peak. While the pre-wedding rituals have kicked off, several updates about Vicky and Katrina have been coming in. A latest update has come about the couple soon signing up with 2 big brands for advertisements together. Not just this, just this week Pinkvilla had informed you first that Katrina and Vicky may be selling wedding footage to an OTT giant.

Now, a report by Mid-Day has claimed that Vicky and Katrina have sold the wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 80 Crore. Not just this, the report claimed that it is one of the reasons why guests were asked to sign NDAs for the wedding. Further, a report by India Today claimed that Vicky and Katrina may be signing with 2 brands for endorsements in 2022. One of the brands is a fitness one and another one is a luxury product reportedly.

Manish Porwal, AD of Alchemist Marketing Solutions told the portal, "For a new age brand looking for fresh faces, it is a perfect fit. It is quite likely that some brands will spend a little more to get the most out of this new couple." Further, the report mentioned that earlier Vicky was charging rs 1 Crore for an endorsement and Katrina rs 1.5 to 2 Crore. Now, as a couple, Vicky and Katrina could charge between Rs 3 to 5 Crore per ad, claimed the report.

Meanwhile, amid all these reports, Katrina and Vicky's Haldi ceremony has begun and well, fans cannot wait to see glimpses from the big fat Indian wedding. Celebrity Mehendi artist, Veena Nagda also shared a photo as she arrived at the wedding venue for Katrina's Mehendi. Reportedly, 20 KG of organic powder was supplied to the wedding planners for the Mehendi ceremony. The big day for Vicky and Katrina is on December 9.

Also Read|Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Wedding: Exquisite wedding invite mentioning to leave phones in rooms goes viral