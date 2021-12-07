Live
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1: Would be Bride & Groom set to kick off celebration in a grand way
December 7, 2021, 09:14 am IST
Vicky and Katrina to visit this temple to seek blessings
As per a report, the soon-to-be-married couple, Vicky and Katrina may visit centuries-old Ganesh Temple, housed within Ranthambore Fort, to seek divine blessings during their wedding week. It is believed that this unique Ganesha Temple has a legacy of having the ultimate blessing power for new beginnings and newlyweds.
December 7, 2021, 08:52 am IST
First video from Vicky and Katrina's wedding venue & a grand welcome
Last night, Vicky and Katrina arrived at the Six Senses Fort Barwara along with their close family and friends. Their wedding festivities are all set to kick off today. A video surfaced on social media that showcased how guests were welcomed at the wedding venue and it was nothing short of electrifying.