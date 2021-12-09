Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding FIRST PICS: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & others shower love

It’s official! The day we were waiting for is finally here. Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now man and wife. The actors tied the nuptial knot on December 9th at a lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony took place at Six Senses Resort Barwara, in the Sawai Madhopur district. While everybody was eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of the star couple from their D-Day, Katrina and Vicky just shared the first pictures from their royal shaadi and looks like all of B’Town is in awe of the newlyweds.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their respective Instagram handles and posted a slew of pictures clicked by Wedding Filmers featuring priceless moments from their special day. The two actors looked head-over-heels in love with each other, as they adorned stunning traditional wedding attires in red and cream colors. Sharing these pictures, they both captioned the post "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. (Folded hands and red heart emoji). As soon as VickTrina made the post live, B'Town celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor among others showered the newlyweds with a lot of love. Alia wrote, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful (red heart emojis)", while Kareena said, "You didddddd itttt (red heart emojis) god bless youuuuu both (red heart emojis). Priyanka's comment read, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together (red heart emoji)".