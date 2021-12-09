Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding FIRST PICS: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & others shower love
It’s official! The day we were waiting for is finally here. Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now man and wife. The actors tied the nuptial knot on December 9th at a lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony took place at Six Senses Resort Barwara, in the Sawai Madhopur district. While everybody was eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of the star couple from their D-Day, Katrina and Vicky just shared the first pictures from their royal shaadi and looks like all of B’Town is in awe of the newlyweds.
As soon as VickTrina made the post live, B’Town celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor among others showered the newlyweds with a lot of love. Alia wrote, “Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful (red heart emojis)”, while Kareena said, “You didddddd itttt (red heart emojis) god bless youuuuu both (red heart emojis). Priyanka’s comment read, “So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together (red heart emoji)”.
Take a look at all the celeb reactions to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's FIRST PICS as man and wife:
