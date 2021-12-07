Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal wedding guest PHOTOS: Radhika Madan reaches Jaipur ahead of the big day

Actress Radhika Madan is among the 120-vaccinated guests invited at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's royal wedding in Rajasthan. We know this as the Angrezi Medium actress was spotted at the Jaipur airport on Tuesday morning. Radhika was seen keeping it casual for the day as she reached Jaipur and was all set to head to Six Senses Fort Barwara to attend Vicky and Katrina's wedding. To note, Radhika shares a great bond with Sunny Kaushal as they did Shiddat together.

In fact, Vicky had attended the screening of Shiddat that stars Radhika and Sunny. At the Jaipur airport, Radhika looked absolutely cheerful as she was set to leave for the wedding venue. In the photos, she is seen clad in a maroon tracksuit with sneakers. The Angrezi Medium actress teamed her casual travelling look up with a red mask, cool pair of sunglasses. Her hair was tied up and she posed for paps before leaving for Vicky and Katrina's wedding resort.

Take a look:

Earlier during the day, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan, Gurdaas Maan, Simran Kaur Mundi, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Malavika Mohanan and Sharvari Wagh arrived in Jaipur to head for Vicky and Katrina's big day at the stunning and royal venue.

Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina's sangeet is supposed to take place tonight where the couple may dance to Teri Ore, Kaala Chashmah and more hit numbers. Mehendi will take place on December 8, followed by the wedding on December 9. Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina may host a reception in Mumbai as well.

