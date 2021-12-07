Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal wedding: Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur, will he perform like Virushka's reception?

Another confirmed guest at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding includes popular Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan and his family. The Ki Banu Duniya Da singer was spotted at Mumbai airport with his family as he headed off to Six Senses Fort Barwara where Vicky and Katrina will be tying the knot. Knowing our Punjabi man Vicky's love for folk music and seeing Gurdas Maan leaving for the ceremonies, one certainly wonders if he will enthrall the guests with his voice like he did at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception.

At the airport, Gurdas Maan and his family were surrounded by paps for photos. The popular singer obliged them with clicks as he headed to join Vicky and Katrina at the wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. For those unaware, Gurdas Maan graced Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception as well and there, he performed to his hit songs. The popular singer even had blessed Virushka in a special way. Now, with him heading to Punjabi Munda, Vicky's wedding with Katrina, we hope to see some fun moments too.

Earlier, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were seen leaving for Jaipur. Not just this, Tuesday also saw Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur heading to join celebrations with Vicky and Katrina at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Now, with these guests confirmed, we certainly hope to see some amazing moments at the couple's wedding ceremonies.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky arrived in Jaipur last night and from there, they headed straight to the wedding venue with all their near and dear ones. The couple received a warm welcome in a grand way and a video surfaced online from the venue as well. Vicky and Katrina's wedding functions kick off on Tuesday with sangeet, followed up Mehendi on December 8 and marriage on December 9.

