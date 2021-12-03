Live

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: All you need to know about their royal wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding LIVE UPDATE
Highlights
December 3, 2021, 03:28 pm IST
Katrina and Vicky to avoid paps at Jaipur airport

The couple reportedly will arrive at Jaipur airport for their wedding and will take a helicopter directly to the Six Senses Fort Barwara. Vicky and Katrina are reportedly doing this to avoid media and paparazzi attention. 

December 3, 2021, 03:11 pm IST
Katrina Kaif spotted ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal

On Friday, Katrina was spotted at a clinic in the city days ahead of her Royal wedding in Rajasthan. The actress kept it casual and greeted the media from a distance. 

December 3, 2021, 03:02 pm IST
Meeting on Law and Order situation in Sawai Madhopur

The Additional District Collector, Suraj Singh Negi, held a meeting related to the Law and Order situation in the wake of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara. As per a report, no drones would be allowed to go near the wedding venue and if they are seen, will be shot down.

 

