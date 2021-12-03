Live

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: All you need to know about their royal wedding

December 3, 2021, 06:35 pm IST
Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's court marriage details!
While the couple's traditional Punjabi wedding will be held at the beautiful, 14th Century fort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, preceded by a mehndi and sangeet, we have heard that the star couple will be going in for a registered marriage either on Thursday or Friday. Read full article to know more details!
December 3, 2021, 06:28 pm IST
Vicky & Katrina's very own wedding CODE names?

According to reports in Bollywood Life, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone the extra mile to keep their wedding private. And keeping codes instead of the names of the guests is a step ahead in this direction. The secret codes will be made based on the alphabets in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's names. Guests will be able to enter the venue only by providing this code. The reports further suggest that hotel room service, security and bouncers will be provided to the guests according to these codes

December 3, 2021, 06:14 pm IST
VIDEO: Have Katrina's wedding outfits arrived?

On Friday, the paparazzi snapped designer outfits arriving at Katrina Kaif residence. A man was seen arriving with three big Falguni Shane Peacock boxes. Soon after, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania was seen arriving with her staff. Check out the videos below: 

 

 

 

December 3, 2021, 05:59 pm IST
Katrina and Vicky to avoid paps at Jaipur airport

The couple reportedly will arrive at Jaipur airport for their wedding and will take a helicopter directly to the Six Senses Fort Barwara. Vicky and Katrina are reportedly doing this to avoid media and paparazzi attention. 

December 3, 2021, 05:50 pm IST
Katrina Kaif spotted ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal

On Friday, Katrina was spotted at a clinic in the city days ahead of her Royal wedding in Rajasthan. The actress kept it casual and greeted the media from a distance. 

