Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: All you need to know about their royal wedding
According to reports in Bollywood Life, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone the extra mile to keep their wedding private. And keeping codes instead of the names of the guests is a step ahead in this direction. The secret codes will be made based on the alphabets in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's names. Guests will be able to enter the venue only by providing this code. The reports further suggest that hotel room service, security and bouncers will be provided to the guests according to these codes
On Friday, the paparazzi snapped designer outfits arriving at Katrina Kaif residence. A man was seen arriving with three big Falguni Shane Peacock boxes. Soon after, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania was seen arriving with her staff. Check out the videos below:
Dresses from Falguni Shane Peacock being delivered at #KatrinaKaif's residence. We wonder why? #KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal @KatKaifDaily @KatrinaKaifFB @KatrinaKaifCity @KatrinaKaifCafe @TeamOfKatrina pic.twitter.com/dLOgFOiJXy
— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 3, 2021
Looks like wedding preparations have begun! #KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal #Trending @KatrinaKaifFB @KatKaifDaily @katreenakaif @KatrinaKaifCafe pic.twitter.com/ipuLv7SlGe
— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 3, 2021
The couple reportedly will arrive at Jaipur airport for their wedding and will take a helicopter directly to the Six Senses Fort Barwara. Vicky and Katrina are reportedly doing this to avoid media and paparazzi attention.
On Friday, Katrina was spotted at a clinic in the city days ahead of her Royal wedding in Rajasthan. The actress kept it casual and greeted the media from a distance.