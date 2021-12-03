Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: All you need to know about their royal wedding

According to reports in Bollywood Life, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone the extra mile to keep their wedding private. And keeping codes instead of the names of the guests is a step ahead in this direction. The secret codes will be made based on the alphabets in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's names. Guests will be able to enter the venue only by providing this code. The reports further suggest that hotel room service, security and bouncers will be provided to the guests according to these codes