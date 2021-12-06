Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: As big day inches closer, here's all that you need to know

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Dec 06, 2021 01:01 PM IST  |  13.2K
 
 
News,Katrina Kaif,Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: As big day inches closer, here's all that you need to know.
Highlights
December 6, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's team to provide security

Salman's bodyguard Shera runs his own security company named Tiger Security. They will be in charge of the security at the Six Senses Fort where the wedding is set to take place.

Read Full Article
December 6, 2021, 12:22 pm IST
Katrina and family all set to leave!

On Monday morning, there was ample buzz at Katrina''s residence as the paparazzi snapped her staff. The luggage for the wedding was being loaded into cars and her family was gearing up to leave for Rajasthan. Check out the video below: 

 

 

Read Full Article
December 6, 2021, 12:16 pm IST