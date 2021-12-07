Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Malavika Mohanan arrives at Jaipur airport; Looks classy in a maxi dress

The big day is finally here when the wedding festivities of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will begun at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The guests of both the actors have started to arrive at Jaipur one by one. Yesterday, we saw Katrina’s side of the family arriving at Jaipur airport. Then later in the night, the bride and groom-to-be reached Jaipur and left for the venue. Since morning today, celebs like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur have left for Jaipur. But now in the latest set of pictures that have come in from the Jaipur airport, we can see the gorgeous Malavika Mohanan in her stylish avatar is all set to head for the wedding.

In the pictures, we can see Malavika Mohanan walking out of the airport with a trolley full of bags. She could be seen wearing a peach coloured maxi dress and paired it with brown coloured boots. She also was wearing black sunglasses and looked quite simple yet stylish. The actress left her hair open and was glowing in the sunlight. She was clicked as she was sitting in her car to reach the wedding venue of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Take a look:

To note, Katrina and Vicky are expected to exchange vows in a lavish ceremony on December 9 at Six Senses Resort, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding will be preceded by a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. For those unaware, before Katrina Kaif headed for the shoot of Tiger 3, her Roka rumours with Vicky Kaushal were all over the internet. However, Katrina’s team had later confirmed that there was no truth to the speculations.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif arrive at Jaipur for their dreamy wedding