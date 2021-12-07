Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal wedding: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur leave for celebrations

Tuesday began with the first few celeb guests leaving for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in Rajasthan and it was none other than Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur along with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The two couples left for Six Senses Fort Barwara from Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning and were greeted by the paparazzi. Kabir and Mini are close friends of Katrina and at the airport, they arrived with their family. The couple greeted the paps and headed to board their flight to Jaipur.

On the other hand, Neha and Angad looked excited as they arrived in twinning avatar at the airport. The couple donned hues of blue as they were off to attend Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities in Rajasthan. Neha and Angad obliged the paps for photos before leaving from Mumbai airport. They too will be landing in Jaipur and then will head to Six Senses Fort Barwara where they will join Vicky and Katrina for their special day. Other guests also are expected to arrive today.

On Monday, Vicky and Katrina were seen happily making their way to Jaipur in a chartered flight with their families to kick off their wedding festivities. Katrina was dressed in a pretty yellow-orange lehenga while Vicky kept it all formal as he left for his wedding with his ladylove. Fans of the couple have been excited to see the couple tie the knot. The district administration in Sawai Madhopur has taken all precautions in light of 120 high-profile guests attending the wedding.

Security measures have been kept quite tight and the no photos clause applies to all guests. Reportedly, the guests attending the wedding have been asked to sign NDA to avoid any leaking of photos or video footage. Today, the sangeet will take place, followed by Mehendi and a wedding on December 9.

