Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Newlyweds send out sweet for media personnel outside venue for celebration

After a massive celebration of 3 days, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Six Senses Fort Barwara. While the world swoons over the couple's first photos as man and wife, the newlyweds may be gearing up for a reception tonight at the Fort in Barwara. Not just this, a new update is in and it states that Vicky and Katrina sent out sweets for media personnel. The newlywed couple noticed the waiting media and what they did next has won hearts.

Now, as per a report in India Today, the media personnel who were stationed outside the Six Senses Fort Barwara for the past few days. Noticing the same, Vicky and Katrina sent out sweets for them after their grand wedding ceremony inside. The sweet gesture left everyone in awe. Well, with the couple now married, fans cannot wait for them to share their official first photos from the ceremony as man and wife. Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina are now gearing up for a reception tonight.

As per the earlier updates, it was reported that Katrina and Vicky opted for hues of pink for their wedding ceremony. Not just this, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed details about their sangeet night as well. The couple cut a cake worth Rs 4.5 Lakhs at the sangeet ceremony and danced to Harrdy Sandhu's song Bijlee Bijlee. Manjeet Maan, Gurdas Maan's wife also revealed to Pinkvilla exclusively that Katrina and Vicky looked beautiful and that Sham Kaushal was very happy at the wedding.

