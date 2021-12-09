Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding PHOTOS: Fans CANNOT stop swooning over newlyweds, wish 'Badhaai Ho'

After a long wait, finally, the newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared with the world photos from their royal wedding. The duo dropped magically photos as they tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. The gorgeous couple looked magical as they held each other's hand and took saath pheras and as they shared the photos, celebs, friends, family and others began showering them with love. Even fans weren't behind.

Fans began showering Vicky and Katrina with a lot of love. A fan wrote, "Happy wedding for u two always happy yup." Another one, who couldn't get over Vicky and Katrina's beautiful photos wrote, "Both of my favourite actor and actress got married today it's the best day of my life." Another fan showered good wishes on Vicky and Katrina on their wedding day and wrote, "A Big congratulations to both of you guys stay blessed." Wishes continue to pour in as more friends and family saw the mesmerising pictures.

Take a look at Fan wishes:

Meanwhile, earlier on Vicky and Katrina's wedding day, the groom's father Sham Kaushal was snapped by paps and he appeared to be elated. Later, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Manjeet Maan, Gurdas Maan's wife also informed us that Vicky's dad indeed was over the moon on his son's wedding with Katrina Kaif. She also revealed that Vicky and Katrina looked gorgeous together as a married couple. Reportedly, tonight Vicky and Katrina will be hosting a reception for their friends and family at the venue.

