Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal wedding: Sangeet to D Day; Highlights of the couple’s big day celebrations

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are known for keeping their love life under the wraps, are now set to tie the knot. The couple will be taking their nuptial vows in the royal city of Rajasthan and the wedding ceremonies are about to begin. Interestingly, Vicky and Katrina, who have been maintaining a low profile about their wedding, have reached Jaipur’s The Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur with their respective family members ahead of their wedding festivities.

And while Vicky and Katrina have been maintaining high privacy regarding their wedding, the security has been beefed up at the hotel. Needless to say, the fans have been eagerly waiting to get hold of all the details of the wedding festivities. As the celebration is about to begin, here’s everything you want to know about Vicky and Katrina wedding ceremonies.

For the Sangeet ceremony, Vicky and Katrina are likely to perform on the Teri Ore from the bride to be’s movie Singh is Kinng along with the song Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho.



Legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, who has left for Jaipur in the morning, will reportedly perform for the newlyweds along with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. This isn’t all. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will also be reportedly performing Vicky and Katrina.



Katrina Kaif’s mehendi ceremony will take place tomorrow, December 8, at around 11 am and will reportedly cost a whopping amount between Rs 50,000 – Rs 1 lakh.



On the wedding day, i.e. December 9, the ceremony will reportedly begin with rituals like ‘sehrabandi’ which will take place during the evening.



Groom Vicky will be making a grand entry as he will arrive to marry Katrina. According to media reports, the groom is expected to come on a chariot drawn by seven horses.



Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania will be styling bride Katrina Kaif for her D-Day and the lady has already reached Jaipur.



While a no phone and no photo sharing policy is being strictly followed at the wedding venue, the guests are also requested to show a negative RT-PCR test result in case they aren’t fully vaccinated.



The wedding day menu will be having a Punjabi platter including dishes like Chole Bhature, Butter Chicken and more. In addition to this, the guests will also be served a slew of exotic dishes

