Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Sonakshi Sinha wants to wish the couple in THIS special way

In just a few hours, we may get a glimpse of Btown's newest married couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The wedding ceremony that reportedly has begun in Rajasthan will mark the union of popular stars Katrina and Vicky in the presence of all near and dear ones. Amid all the buzz, Sonakshi Sinha, who happens to share a great equation with Katrina, has a special message on her wedding day. In a recent chat, Sonakshi shared her reaction to Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

Talking to India Today, Sonakshi said that she was very happy for Katrina and Vicky on their wedding and wishes them well. However, she wanted to do it in person instead of any other way. Talking to the channel, Sonakshi said, "I'm very happy for them (Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal). I wish them well. But I will wish them in person." Well, certainly fans of Vicky and Katrina share the sentiment and have been pouring in love on social media since the news of their wedding came out.

Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively informed you that Vicky and Katrina's 7 pheras are all set to take place between 3 to 3:45 PM on December 9. Reportedly, all guests have reached the venue and Vicky's 'sehra bandhi' ritual also has kicked off. Pinkvilla also had exclusively informed you that the cake for Vicky and Katrina's sangeet cost a whopping 4.5 Lakh. Not just this, we also exclusively informed you that Vicky danced away with Katrina on Harrdy Sandhu's latest song Bijlee Bijlee. The couple were decked up in traditional outfits for the sangeet. Now, all eyes are on Vicky and Katrina as fans wait to see a glimpse of them as a married couple.

