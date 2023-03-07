Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's adorable Holi pic gets photobombed by Isabelle Kaif; Ileana D'Cruz says 'cute'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in town. Every time they step out in the city, the duo ends up dishing out major couple goals. Katrina and Vicky got married in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony. Since their wedding, they have been celebrating each and every occasion with the family. Today, the love birds enjoyed the festival of colours at home with the family. They took to Instagram and offered a glimpse of their intimate yet cute celebration.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate Holi with their family

Katrina and Vicky shared two pictures on their respective Instagram handles. The first picture featured them posing for a mushy selfie while Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif photobombed their moment. But she looks cute as a button. The second picture has Katrina, Vicky, his parents and Isabelle. Katrina is seen wrapping his hands around Vicky's shoulders and they are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. They also have colours applied to their faces. Along with the pictures, Katrina wrote, "Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii." Vicky wrote, "Happy Holi to all of you from all of us!" Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, Ileana D'Cruz, who is rumoured to be dating Katrina's brother, wrote, "Ugh cute!" Shweta Bachchan was awestruck by the family pictures. VicKat's fans were also seen gushing over them. A fan wrote, "Thanks for posting." Another fan wrote, "Happy Holi Kay. May God protect you from evil and keep blessings on you always." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section.

Work front

Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The most-awaited film is slated to release on Diwali 2023. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline. On the other hand, Vicky has Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, and Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan.

