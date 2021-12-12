Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Mehendi was full of laughter, colours and killer dance moves; PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently tied the knot and became husband and wife. Ever since the first pictures from their wedding day have made it to social media, the internet has literally crashed. Fans are in awe of the love that we can see in both their eyes and it is very difficult to take your eyes off them. With each passing day, Kat and Vicky are sharing pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies and making sure that fans still stay on the edge of their seats. Today too, the newlyweds have taken to their social media to share pictures from their Mehendi ceremony and it is everything about laughter and dance.