Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's new PHOTOS lead fans to speculate they celebrated New Year together

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are known to be dating each other for a long time. However, they have remained tight-lipped about the same.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been created a lot of buzz for a long time owing to their dating rumours. However, both of them have not only remained tight-lipped about the same but continuously kept themselves away from the public glare. However, onlookers and shutterbugs did spot them together at some events and occasions. And now, the rumoured couple has made headlines again amid the New Year 2021 celebrations. This is related to their latest social media posts. 

It so happened that both Katrina and Vicky have shared candid pictures with their respective siblings, Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal while ringing in the New Year. Although none of the pictures, featured the couple together, fans were quick to take note that there were a few similarities in the same. Many of them have speculated that the two of them celebrated New Year together at Alibaug. These new findings have surely made the fans go berserk!

Talking about Katrina Kaif, the diva will next be seen in a movie titled Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi that also features Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a biopic based on the life of Sam Manekshaw that will be directed by Meghna Gulzar. He will also feature in The Immortal Aswatthama helmed by Aditya Dhar who also directed Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky is a part of the multi-starrer Takht too. 

Meanwhile, check out some of the fan reactions below: 

