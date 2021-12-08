Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Shaadi: Dulha, Dulhan enjoy poolside Sangeet with close ones; Report

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are soon turning man and wife. While the pre-wedding rituals kicked off yesterday, on December 7th, in Six Senses Fort Barwara, the royal marriage ceremony is going to take place tomorrow. Today is the second day of the grand festivities and from what we know, the couple seems to be having a gala time with family and friends. As per the latest reports in a leading daily, Katrina and Vicky had their Haldi ceremony this afternoon, while a rocking Sangeet ceremony is being arranged poolside by the resort.

According to the latest report in ETimes, Katrina and Vicky’s Haldi ceremony took place this afternoon, with 20 to 25 guests in attendance. They then headed to enjoy a lavish lunch. Not only this, the to-be bride and groom are reportedly enjoying a poolside Sangeet ceremony as well. Reports claim that the guests are having a whale of a time while they groove to popular Bollywood songs. The lovebirds are reportedly expected to host some 80 to 100 odd people tonight.

As per reports in ETimes, the Punjabi band RDB comprising of Manj Musik and Nindi Kaur will be performing at the Sangeet. Indian folktronica duo Hari and Sukhmani will also reportedly be performing at their wedding. Earlier today, DJ Chetas, Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, and Toshi Sabri were photographed at the Jaipur airport. Although it is not confirmed if they will be performing at VicTrina’s wedding. Yesterday, the paparazzi spotted musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan at the Mumbai airport while they left for the royal wedding at Sawai Madhopur. Moreover, it was also reported that the couple will be performing on numbers like Kala Chashmah, Nachde Ne Saare, and Teri Ore.

