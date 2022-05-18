Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's UNSEEN video from their first Lohri celebration shows all the fun they had

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest couples on the block. It may have been a couple of months since their wedding now but their romance does not seem to fade away. Well, the couple was in New York recently to celebrate Vicky’s first birthday post marriage and the pictures have taken social media by storm. The couple made sure to celebrate all their first festivals with great enthusiasm and one of them was Lohri. We have already seen pics from their first Lohri celebrations and now we have got our hands on an unseen video.

In the video, we can see Vicky Kaushal dressed in all-black attire and can be seen standing next to Katrina Kaif who stuns in a red salwar kameez. These two are talking with their group and the video is taken in the dark. Vicky gets too happy looking at someone in this video and hugs him. Even Kat comes ahead to hug this person. Indeed Vicky and Katrina seem to have had a lot of fun in their first Lohri celebrations.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting line-up of films. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, the actress has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal holds Katrina Kaif close in UNSEEN photo from his birthday celebrations in NYC