Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Actress to don custom made footwear on her big day?

With the Vicky and Katrina’s wedding inching closer, every new update makes us fans brim with excitement. Just recently, all the doubts owing to their wedding were cleared as District Collector of Sawai Madhopur called for a meeting on Friday to discuss the protocol during the wedding. Today, on a more fun note, Katrina reportedly checked out her regal wedding footwear with her sister and mother. After all, legendary events need legendary shoes.

At her Rajasthan wedding, Katrina along with her family and kin would be sporting shoes from the very opulent shoe company Joy, according to a source who spoke to ETimes. Final shoes are expected to be delivered to Katrina's home for testing from the Taj Mahal hotel's handmade shoe shop. They've previously produced shoes for Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood stalwarts.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to start off with their winter wedding shenanigans from the 7th of December. While they’ll have a scintillating sangeet event on the 7th, they’d enjoy their Mehendi ceremony on the 8th, and of course, host their grand wedding on the 10th of December. Reportedly, the couple has also arranged a reception night on 10th December for several industry colleagues.

Due to the virus outbreak and their hectic work commitments, Vicky and Katrina decided against having an international destination wedding. Their regal wedding will be held at Fort Barwara, a beautiful site. This 14th-century amphitheater is about 30 minutes from Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park. A list of guests invited to the wedding has also been out, however, the actors have remained tight-lipped about their wedding so far.

