Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi's unique pairing is exactly what will work for Merry Christmas, says producer.

Bollywood movie lovers, fans and the industry was left surprised when director Sriram Raghavan announced that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be headlining his next film Merry Christmas. Raghavan, a master of thrillers like Andhadhun and Badlapur, left many confused with his casting choice. However, producer Ramesh Taurani in a recent chat revealed that this unique pairing is exactly what will work in the favour of the film.

Speaking to ETimes, producer Taurani elaborated on Vijay's casting and said, "Vijay suited the role perfectly so we approached him for this film. He is a fantastic actor and a big name down South." While details of the film's story and characters is under wraps, Taurani added that there was no other Bollywood actress that was being considered for the role.

He said, "Katrina was always our only choice for the role right from the beginning." Sriram Raghavan, whose last release was Andhadhun with Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, delivered the finest film of 2018. Taurani is sure Merry Christmas, which has already gone on floors, won't be any different.

"Sriram is a brilliant filmmaker and has always made good films. His genre is different. Sure, he makes thrillers and every filmmaker who makes thrillers, is bound to be compared with Goldie Anand," Taurani said. Katrina began shooting for Merry Christmas just a few days after tying the knot with husband Vicky Kaushal.

