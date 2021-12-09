Katrina Kaif weds Vicky Kaushal: Sabyasachi Mangalsutra to Nathni, a look at royal Dulhan's gorgeous jewelry

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally bonded in sacred union. The highly-anticipated wedding of Bollywood took place this afternoon in the presence of the actors’ close ones at Six Senses Resort Barwara, in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The newlyweds took to their respective social media handles and treated fans to priceless pictures from their wedding. Needless to say, Katrina looked every bit royal as a bride in her Sabyasachi wedding ensemble, including her gorgeous red saree and jewelry. Here is a close look and break down of the Nayai Naveli Dulhan’s bridal jewelry.

Posting Katrina’s look on the official Sabyasachi Instagram page, the celebrated designer gave fans an insight into Kat and Vicky’s looks. He even shared details about Dulhan Katrina’s jewelry. The diva adorned gorgeous Sabyasachi jewelry on her special day, which featured “bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls.” Kaif looked nothing short of a royal vision in hues of bright red and golden. The actress opted for a single statement neckpiece – a gorgeous choker filled with uncut diamonds.

Katrina also adorned a huge ‘nathni’ or 'nose-ring' adding oodles of cuteness to her look and giving her a royal charm at the same time. A beautiful kundan matha-patti can also be seen on the Dulhan’s forehead. Along with the matha-patti, the actress also wore pretty gold jhumkas. Katrina’s jewelry also featured majestic wedding rings in what looks like diamonds and sapphires. Bridal bracelets, kaleera, and chooda gave Katrina a traditional Punjabi bride look. But what stole the show was her adorable Mangalsutra with two small drop-down diamonds.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s wedding jewelry in the post below:

Take a look at Sabyasachi’s post below:

As soon as Katrina and Vicky posted their wedding pictures, B-Town celebs including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor among others showered them with a lot of love and good wishes.

