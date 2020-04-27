Katrina Kaif: When the actress made headlines after her leaked bikini PHOTOS with Ranbir Kapoor went viral

There was a time when Katrina Kaif made headlines because of her leaked bikini pictures with then boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Read on for further details.

is currently considered one of the most bankable actresses of the Hindi film industry in current times. The stunning diva enjoys a massive fan following owing to her performance in multiple hit movies and her utter beauty. Moreover, her impeccable style sense and sartorial fashion choices always hog the limelight and draw the public’s attention. However, there are times when the actress has been mired in controversies and gossips just like many other celebs from the Bollywood film industry.

Most of these controversies are related to her relationships or love affairs. We all know that the Bharat actress was initially in a relationship with . Later on, the two of them broke up owing to some reasons better known to them. Well, of course, this relationship had its own set of controversies. Katrina later found solace in and the two of them were dating each other for quite some time. However, the couple did not want to break the news in front of the media and the public.

But, as luck would have it, despite denying about their dating rumors, the two of them made headlines and their relationship status was announced openly in front of the public, not by them but through a different source. Yes, that’s right. This dates back to 2013 when a few leaked pictures of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor went viral on the internet thereby grabbing everyone’s attention. The two of them had gone to Ibiza for a vacation with Ranbir’s best friend and noted director Ayan Mukerji. They had gone for attending a concert by David Guetta post which the beach pictures got viral on the internet.

Check out the leaked pictures below:

SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif at a beach in Spain! pic.twitter.com/ED3zdzS4Ki — Katrina Kaif (KatrinaFanClubs) August 3, 2013

Both Ranbir and Katrina were quite angered over their private pictures being leaked publicly. The Ek Tha Tiger actress was seen clad in a bikini as seen in the pictures while Ranbir, on the other hand, was shirtless and wore blue shorts. Katrina was the most upset about the entire matter as her bikini-clad pictures had gone viral. She spoke about the same in an open letter stating that showing private pictures is a wrong and disgusting thing to do. She found full support from Salman Khan in this regard. In fact, many other Bollywood celebs also opined about the pictures and termed their leaking on the internet as a breach of privacy. Well, although Katrina and Ranbir have parted ways now, these leaked pictures often make headlines even now. Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is dating and the two of them will soon be seen together in the movie Brahmastra which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by . Talking about Katrina, she is reportedly dating Vicky Kaushal as of now. However, the two of them have remained tight-lipped about the entire matter.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Bharat co-starring Salman Khan which was released last year. She was applauded for her wonderful performance in the movie. The actress will be next seen in a cop drama but its release date has now been pushed further owing to the indefinite lockdown that has been imposed across the country owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. As of now, she is under home quarantine and is making the most of her free time indulging in some creative activities with her sister Isabelle Kaif. She has been giving glimpses of the same on social media too from time to time.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, as it has been already mentioned above, the actor will be next seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and in the much-talked-about movie Brahmastra which is reportedly going to be made into a trilogy too. Its shooting schedule was going on pretty well until the announcement of the lockdown. He has one more movie lined up which is titled Shamshera. It also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. It has been directed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra. The action-adventure movie is reportedly set against the backdrop of the 1800s in pre-independent India. It is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2020.

