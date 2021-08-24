Katrina Kaif while shooting for Tiger 3 shares new PHOTOS from Russia; Isn’t she gorgeous?

Actress is currently shooting in Russia for her next film Tiger 3. is also in the same country. A few days back they were spotted at the airport. The movie is the third installment of the action thriller. The film was the talk of the town for quite some time. Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist and it will mark his first collaboration with Salman. Already the pictures from the shooting are going viral on social media.

Coming back to the actress's picture, Katrina has shared a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote, “A day at the park.” In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a purple colour T-shirt and blue polka dot skirt. She is sitting in a park and is looking gorgeous. She is not wearing any makeup and flaunting her flawless skin. To complete the look, she wore a white sneaker. As soon as she posted the pictures, fans started dropping heart emojis in the comment section.