Katrina Kaif while shooting for Tiger 3 shares new PHOTOS from Russia; Isn’t she gorgeous?
Actress Katrina Kaif is currently shooting in Russia for her next film Tiger 3. Salman Khan is also in the same country. A few days back they were spotted at the airport. The movie is the third installment of the action thriller. The film was the talk of the town for quite some time. Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist and it will mark his first collaboration with Salman. Already the pictures from the shooting are going viral on social media.

Coming back to the actress's picture, Katrina has shared a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote, “A day at the park.” In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a purple colour T-shirt and blue polka dot skirt. She is sitting in a park and is looking gorgeous. She is not wearing any makeup and flaunting her flawless skin. To complete the look, she wore a white sneaker. As soon as she posted the pictures, fans started dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Earlier in the day, few pictures had gone viral. The lead actor was seen dressed in a grey coloured t-shirt and denim and completed his look with a beanie. On the other hand, Katrina was seen sporting a minimal makeup look on sets. 
A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in the film. It is on road trip as he has also shared a poster.

Credits: Katrina Kaif Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : Beautiful
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Cute katty
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Natural beauty katrina kaif
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina Kaif most beautiful woman in the world ever
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina Kaif look very pretty
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Most gorgeous woman
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina Kaif most fear and flawless skin tone
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Beauty queen katrina Kaif ❤❤
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : I can see all the botox.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina where is your angelic beauty lost?
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Salman took all her happiness & made her to look like an aunty.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : She doesn't look happy anymore.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Where is my young katrina?
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : OMG! Her boobs are so loose. She has definitely aged a lot.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : She was an angel when she was young.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : She doesn't look good anymore.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : She has completely ruined her face.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Looking so old.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago

