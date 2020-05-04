Katrina Kaif is winning the internet with her goofy expressions as she accidentally starts a live video; WATCH

Katrina Kaif is one of the popular stars in Bollywood. However, recently, Katrina accidentally started a live video on social media and left netizens in awe of her goofy expressions. Check it out.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, is the one who always manages to steal the limelight with her style and looks. Not just this, her recent performances in films like Zero and Bharat have won her praise from critics and fans. The diva is extremely active on social media and amid the lockdown, has been sharing updates on the same. Be it washing utensils or cooking, Katrina has been sharing how she is spending lockdown on her Instagram account. However, recently, Katrina accidentally started a live video and her expressions left everyone in awe.

In a video doing rounds among fan clubs, we can see Katrina struggling with her live stream on Instagram. It appears that sister Isabelle Kaif is helping her in understanding the live stream. But, as soon as Katrina gets to know that she is live on Instagram, her goofy expressions of shock and disbelief mixed with laughter, win everyone over. Her fans recorded the live video and have been sharing on social media as well. Seeing the cute expressions, Katrina surely has managed to win her fans over.

The diva has been doing her bit amid the lockdown to help those in need. Katrina also donated to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra for COVID 19. She was also a part of the I For India concert recently that was held with a number of artists from across the globe. On the work front, she was last seen in Bharat with . Now, she was gearing up for the release of her film, Sooryavanshi with . However, the film got postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. A new release date hasn’t been announced. Rumours are rife that Katrina may be a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero flick. However, nothing has been revealed about the same.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s accidental live video:

