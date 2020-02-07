Katrina Kaif wins over her little fans at Malang screening as she stops and poses with them for selfies; WATCH

Katrina Kaif was snapped last evening at Malang screening. The Sooryavanshi star’s sweet gesture for her little fans at the screening is winning the internet. Check it out.

One of the popular stars in Bollywood, has managed to make a place for herself in the industry. Not just this, the Sooryavanshi star enjoys a huge fan base that spans across various age groups. From kids to adults, all are fans of Katrina who has slowly and steadily made a special place in their hearts. Recently, a gesture by Kaif seems to have won the hearts of little fans and it is taking over the internet. Last evening, Katrina was snapped while heading for the screening of Aditya Roy Kapur and ’s Malang.

While Katrina was at the screening, several fans were present at the theatre who wanted to get clicked with the actress. However, a video that is doing rounds on social media showcases Katrina walking out of the screening and stopping on hearing her name being called by little girls. Post this, the Bharat star is seen smiling and posing with her little fans. Even after being interrupted by a friend, Kaif didn’t forget about the little fans and returned to pose with them.

A few other fans of Kaif joined the little girls in clicking selfies with the gorgeous Katrina who proved why she’s people’s favourite. Katrina smiled and bid adieu the girls before leaving the screening.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in co-starrer Sooryavanshi. For the same, Katrina recently shot in Goa with Akshay and also shared photos from the beach with director Rohit Shetty and Akshay. The film is a part of Rohit’s cop universe like Simmba and Singham and will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

