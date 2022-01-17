Katrina Kaif wishes 'best buddy' Ali Abbas Zafar on birthday; Shahid Kapoor shares FIRST look of their film

Birthdays certainly bring a smile on everyone's face and today, as Ali Abbas Zafar turns a year older, his best buddies are making the most of it by sharing sweet memories on social media. Katrina Kaif, who shares a great bond with Ali, had gone down memory lane and dropped the sweetest birthday wish for her best friend. Even Shahid Kapoor, who is the leading man in Ali's next, has shared the first look from their film together and sent out good wishes to the director.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina shared a series of throwback photos featuring her and Ali. With each photo, Katrina penned a note for Ali and reminded him how much she misses him. Wishing him, Katrina wrote, "Dear Buddy...it's your birthday. I do miss you...Sharing all my wisdom with u.......And how u always agree with me......Have a wonderous day." Ali replied to Katrina on her wish and asked her, "Yes it's my birthday, where is my gift?"

Have a look:

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from their actioner in which the actor could be seen in formal attire while talking to Ali. Sharing it, Shahid wrote, "Happy Happy birthday @aliabbaszafar Love you loads brother...can't wait to see you soon on set!!" To this, Ali replied to Shahid, "Thank you @shahidkapoor, Look out kar diya.. #welldone."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Shahid is all set to return to shoot with Ali for their actioner that is based on a French film, Nuit Blanche. The actor and filmmaker had been shooting Dubai for the same. Besides this, Ali is also working with Diljit Dosanjh on a Netflix film.

