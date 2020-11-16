Katrina Kaif wishes bestest year to birthday boy Aditya Roy Kapur: Thank you for being the great person you’re

As Aditya Roy Kapur is celebrating his 35th birthday, Katrina Kaif pens a sweet note for her Fitoor co-star.

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the actors in Bollywood who doesn’t need an introduction. The actor, who had made his debut with 2013 release Aashiqui 2, has successfully carved a niche for himself with his dapper looks and impeccable acting prowess. In fact, the Malang star also enjoys a massive fan following around the world. So, as Aditya turned a year older today, he was inundated with best wishes from friends and family. Joining them, his Fitoor co-star also penned a sweet note for the birthday boy.

Katrina shared a pic of Aditya in her Instagram story wherein his charming looks were enough to make the ladies go weak on their knees. In the caption, the Thugs of Hindostan actress wished the birthday boy the best year ahead. Besides, Katrina also expressed her gratitude towards Aditya for his wisdom and called him a great person. “Happiest birthday @adityaroykapur. wish you the bestest year… thank you for your wisdom and just being the great person you are,” the actress added.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Aditya Roy Kapur:

Interestingly, Aditya, who is currently basking in the success of his recent release Ludo, has come up with a great surprise for the fans as he announced his new project as OM-The Battle Within. Talking about the same, the birthday boy stated told Mumbai Mirror, “I have been living with OM since the last few months now, and I am looking forward to the journey.” The movie is expected to hit the floors by the end of next month and the makers are planning to release in the second half of 2021.

Also Read: Birthday boy Aditya Roy Kapur announces his actioner 'OM The Battle Within': Looking forward to the journey

