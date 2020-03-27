Katrina Kaif wishes BFF Karishma over video call & misses being with her; Writes ‘birthdays in time of Corona’

Katrina Kaif took to social media to wish her best friend Karishma Kohli on the occasion of her birthday. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Katrina couldn’t be with her bestie and hence, wished her on a video call. Check it out.

Birthdays are extremely special for everyone and when it comes to our Bollywood stars, they like to celebrate their best friend’s special day with them. However, owing to Coronavirus, had to skip meeting her BFF Karishma Kohli and hence, she decided to make use of technology to wish her. Over the past few days, Katrina has been making the use of a 21-day Coronavirus lockdown to spend time at home with her sister Isabelle Kaif and has been sharing her routine on social media.

On Friday, Katrina took to Instagram to share a sweet wish for her best friend Karishma. Not just this, Katrina penned a heartfelt note on missing being with her on a special day. The Bharat star expressed that it was one of those times that she had no choice but to be away from her best friend on her birthday. Katrina showered her bestie with lots of love and good wishes in her note and shared a screenshot of her video call with Karishma on Instagram.

Katrina captioned the video as, “Happiest happiest birthday to the best girl I know @karishmakohli ...... i think this is one of the first birthdays in a longgggggggg time we have not been together ....I know these are trying times but u always smile and shine through anything ..... ur resilience and optimism is always a example for me . .... love u to my moon and back through good times and bad , thick and thin you’ve been there with me....#birthdaysinthetimeofcorona #bestfriends.”

Check out Katrina’s birthday wish for her best friend:

Meanwhile, Katrina recently has been in the news since she started sharing her home quarantine routine on social media. The Bharat actress shared a video of washing utensils which went viral on social media and even shared it on her Instagram. Later, she shared some workout videos with fans to keep them fit and active during social distancing. On the work front, Katrina’s film with , Sooryavanshi was postponed owing to the Coronavirus shutdown.

