Katrina Kaif wishes to eat the cake baked by Alia Bhatt and we want it as much; See PHOTO

Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif expresses her wish to eat Alia Bhatt’s baked cake. Take a look!

At a time when all of us are staying indoors amid the Coronavirus outbreak, we have been finding ways to pass time. Bollywood celebs, who were so busy with their shootings, are finding unique ways to pass time indoors- from working out on terrace to cooking and doing household chores, B-town celebs have been sharing their quarantine stories on social media. And in the latest, we had share a photo with sister Isabella on Instagram wherein the two sisters are seen posing for a selfie on just a day and alongside the photo, Katrina wrote, “Happy Saturday......... or as we now call it just “ day…”

Now amidst a host of comments, what caught our attention was a comment by who called Katrina and Isabella ‘pretty’, and that’s when Katrina, not just thanked Alia, but demanded that she wants to eat the cake that Alia basked as Katrina wrote, “I want some of the cake you made..” Well, for all those who don’t know, a few days back, Alia Bhatt baked a banana bread with sister Shaheen Bhatt, and taking to Instagram, this Raazi actress posted a photo of the banana bread as she wrote, “Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread #learntsomethingnew…”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and she will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. As for Katrina, she will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, the release of which was postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

