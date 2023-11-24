Katrina Kaif wishes father-in-law Sham Kaushal on his birthday; shares cute family PIC ft Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Apart from that, she is also a very loving family person and never fails to shower love on her family members. Recently, she wished her father-in-law and Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal on his birthday. She also shared a picture of the entire Kaushal family.

Katrina Kaif's birthday wish to Sham Kaushal

Today, on November 24th, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to wish her father-in-law and action director Sham Kaushal on his birthday. She shared a picture featuring herself, Vicky Kaushal, his mother, Sham Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal standing in line. In it, Sham can be seen cutting a cake. The actress captioned it, "Happy birthday Papa."

Check out her story!

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal also wish their dad Sham Kaushal

Vicky reshared Katrina's story on Instagram and wrote, "happy birthday Dad!". Vicky's younger brother Sunny Kaushal also took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of a young Sham Kaushal. Sunny captioned it, "Happy birthday Papa Kaushal."

Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina was recently seen alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the action thriller Tiger 3. In the film, she reprised the role of Zoya. Upon release, it turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Following this, she will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film was earlier supposed to release in December but its release has now been pushed to January next year.

Vicky reveals he has been traveling more post marriage

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vicky praised Katrina and called her a lovely human being. He said, “I don’t know how to say it but it’s fun living life with her, exploring life with her." The actor then said that he has never been much of a traveler, but that has changed since Katrina entered his life. The actor has been traveling a lot more now. “There's a lot of new things you get to share about each other, so it's beautiful,” said Vicky.

