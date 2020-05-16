  1. Home
Katrina Kaif wishes rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal on his birthday in Uri style: May the josh always be high

Katrina Kaif penned a sweet birthday note for rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal on Instagram. The diva wished the Uri: The Surgical Strike star in the style of his film. Check it out.
36128 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2020 04:19 pm
Katrina Kaif wishes rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal on his birthday in Uri style: May the josh always be high
Vicky Kaushal turned 32 today and is celebrating his birthday amid the lockdown at home with family. While fans have been wishing him on social media, Katrina Kaif also joined in and wished the Uri star in a special way. Katrina penned a Uri style wish for rumoured beau Vicky on his birthday. On Vicky’s birthday, the star is spending it home amid the lockdown and all his friends have been wishing him on social media. Joining them, Katrina too did the same. 

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a video snippet of Vicky from his National Award Winning film, Uri: The Surgical Strike and wished him on his special day. She wrote, “May the josh always be high Happy birthday @vickyakaushal09.” With this, Katrina fuelled rumours of the two seeing each other. For the longest time rumours of Katrina and Vicky being together have been doing rounds. However, the duo has never spoken about the same in public. Often, the two have been spotted at events together. 

Also Read|Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi & others wish the Uri star as he turns 32

Be it award shows or get together, whenever Vicky and Katrina are seen together, their fans go berserk and root for them. Last year on Diwali, photos of Katrina and Vicky came on social media and fans were extremely excited to see them together. This year, on the Bhoot screening, Katrina went with her sister Isabelle Kaif and photos from inside the screening showcased the two stars talking to each other.

Check out Katrina’s birthday wish for Vicky:

Not just this, when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared snippets from Holi bash this year, Vicky and Katrina were seen dancing together along with them. For the longest time, fans have been wanting to know if Katrina and Vicky are together. A while back, Vicky was asked about the same and he didn’t say anything about it. Rather, he just called love ‘a beautiful feeling’ and dodged the question.

Credits :Instagram

