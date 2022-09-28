Katrina Kaif wishes Sunny Kaushal on his birthday; Posts PIC from Vicky Kaushal and her wedding

Sunny Kaushal is celebrating his birthday today. The actor, who was last seen in Shiddat with Radhika Madan, has turned a year older and wishes have been pouring from all corners. Vicky Kaushal, his brother, has also wished him and shared a picture on social media. But the cutest wish came from his bhabhi, Katrina Kaif. The actress gave sent him her best wishes and also shared an unseen picture from the wedding album.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress wrote, “Jeete raho, khush raho.” In the picture, Katrina is seen wearing an orange salwar suit with a pink colour dupatta. While Vicky is seen wearing a mustard kurta with a flower garland around his neck. Sunny is seen bending down with his hands folded. He is seen taking blessings from his brother and his wife. It is fun looking picture as all three are laughing. Vicky wished, “Happy Birthday to the most सर्व गुण सम्पन्न Kaushal! Love you @sunsunnykhez.”