Katrina Kaif wishes Sunny Kaushal on his birthday; Posts PIC from Vicky Kaushal and her wedding
Vicky Kaushal has also sent birthday wishes to his brother and shared a picture on social media.
Sunny Kaushal is celebrating his birthday today. The actor, who was last seen in Shiddat with Radhika Madan, has turned a year older and wishes have been pouring from all corners. Vicky Kaushal, his brother, has also wished him and shared a picture on social media. But the cutest wish came from his bhabhi, Katrina Kaif. The actress gave sent him her best wishes and also shared an unseen picture from the wedding album.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress wrote, “Jeete raho, khush raho.” In the picture, Katrina is seen wearing an orange salwar suit with a pink colour dupatta. While Vicky is seen wearing a mustard kurta with a flower garland around his neck. Sunny is seen bending down with his hands folded. He is seen taking blessings from his brother and his wife. It is fun looking picture as all three are laughing. Vicky wished, “Happy Birthday to the most सर्व गुण सम्पन्न Kaushal! Love you @sunsunnykhez.”
On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga co-starring Yami Gautam. He will also be sharing the screen with Neetu Kapoor for an untitled Hindi movie.
Take a look here:
On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur and is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The film is all set to release on 4th November 2022.
Also Read: Vicky Kaushal’s birthday wish for the most ‘sarva gunn sampann’ Sunny Kaushal is full of swag; PIC