Katrina Kaif wishes 'sunshine joy and love' for Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal on his birthday

and Vicky Kaushal’s affair rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. Although these two have never spoken anything on this matter, fans feel that they are more than just friends. In fact, recently there were reports that Vicky and Kat and have gotten secretly engaged. Well, Katrina has been on good terms with Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal and often makes it a point to take to her social media account to either wish him luck for his upcoming movie or his Birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif posted a picture of Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal. In the picture, Sunny looks dapper wearing an abstract print shirt over black cargo pants. He paired it with a green coloured jacket and sported a bearded and moustached look. He completed his look with black sunglasses. Sharing this picture Katrina wrote, “Happiest Birthday @sunsunnykhez May your days always be filled with sunshine joy and love”.