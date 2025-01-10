Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan makes us manifest their collab yet again
On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Katrina Kaif dropped a warm post. The actress wished birthday boy on his special day. Check it out.
The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan was born to film director Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan on December 10, 1974. Today, the actor turned a year older and celebrated his big day with his family and close friends. Many pals from the industry also wished him on his special day. A while ago, his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Katrina Kaif took to social media to wish him well. Check it out!
A while ago, on December 10, 2025, Katrina Kaif dropped a handsome picture of birthday boy Hrithik Roshan. She took to opportunity to shower hearts on her Bang Bang co-star and wished him “Happy Birthday.”
