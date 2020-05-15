Katrina Kaif's boomerang video with a human size stuffed toy is definitely the cutest thing you might see

Katrina Kaif's throwback video is definitely an adorable one and there are no doubts about that. Check out the video right here.

Tiger Zinda Hai star is definitely a stylish diva and we cannot ever get enough of it. The actress has been active on social media over the last couple of days, and yet, all these old videos of the actress keep coming up and we are all gushing over it. Now, we came across this boomerang video from back in the days and fans have been definitely sharing it all over the social media as they are all gushing over her, as usual.

The boomerang video sees her hugging onto a stuffed toy at what looks like a game park of sorts and it definitely looks cute. Katrina is seen wearing a black dress with white polka dots on it while her hair is left open and she has this huge smile on her face. She seems to have minimal makeup on and is definitely a happy human while and well, it is proof how one just cannot get enough of stuffed toys after all, even if it is in human form.

Check out Katrina KAif's boomerang video here:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for Sooryavanshi with , however, the release date keeps hanging in the air given the ongoing lockdown. She was last seen in Bharat co-starring and her role in the film sure did receive a lot of appreciation, same as that in and co-starrer, Zero.

Credits :Instagram

