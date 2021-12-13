Katrina Kaif's bridal entry towards groom Vicky Kaushal was 'all tears' reveals Sunny Kaushal.

There are no two ways about the fact that Katrina Kaif made for a stunning bride. Dressed up in Sabyasachi, Katrina opted for a classic red lehenga. On Monday, Katrina dropped new photos in her wedding attire and a precious moment. The moment was captured forever as Katrina walked down the aisle with her sisters holding the traditional and beautiful phoolon ki chaadar.

While Katrina made her bridal entry, on the other end, groom Vicky Kaushal was waiting along with his squad as he waited for his bride to arrive. Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal revealed that it was this precious moment when everyone teared up and it became rather difficult to fight back tears.

Katrina shared the photos and captioned it, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!" Commenting on this Sunny revealed, "This moment was all tears."

Well, we can only imagine this precious moment between Katrina and Vicky. Several other celebs also dropped comments on Katrina's heartwarming pictures. Zoya commented, "so beautiful," while Shweta Bachchan commented, "How lovely."

Take a look at Katrina's new bridal photos and reactions to it below:

Announcing their wedding, Vicky and Katrina wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

ALSO READ: Royal Bride Katrina Kaif walks down the aisle with sisters, Groom Vicky Kaushal can’t stop smiling; NEW PICS