Katrina Kaif's brother says he's blessed with the 'most beautiful' family, calls Sharvari 'pretty cool'

Katrina Kaif belongs to a large family. The actress has three older sisters, three younger sisters and one older brother. While her siblings largely stay away from limelight since they are not based in India, the actress' wedding brought them here to witness and be a part of her spectacular wedding. Her older brother Sebastien Laurent Michel took to Instagram to reflect on how blessed he is to have the best family.

Sebastien took to Instagram to drop a photo of Katrina Kaif from her Mehendi ceremony with Vicky Kaushal. In the photo, Katrina is surrounded by her sisters Isabelle Kaif and Sonia Turcotte as well as Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "I really do have the most beautiful family even more inside than out. Whatever I did in a past life I am certainly blessed in this one. Oh and @sharvari is pretty cool too."

Take a look at Sebastien's post below:

After Katrina and Vicky's wedding in Rajasthan, the couple's family memebers flew back to Mumbai together. Katrina's siblings and her mum Suzanne were snapped at the Jaipur airport. Whereas, Vicky's parents, brother Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari also returned to Mumbai.

