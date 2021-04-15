Katrina Kaif's elated reaction to Alia Bhatt testing negative for COVID 19 is all about good vibes

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is currently in home quarantine after testing COVID 19 positive, took to social media to express her thoughts as her friend Alia Bhatt tested negative for the virus.

Amid the rising cases of COVID 19, several Btown stars also contracted the virus and one of them was . However, on Wednesday, the star informed that she has tested negative for COVID 19 and shared a beautiful photo on social media. As soon as the Raazi star shared a picture on Instagram along with the news of testing negative for COVID 19, her close friends began rejoicing. Even , who is in quarantine due to her COVID 19 diagnosis, dropped a comment on Alia's post about testing negative.

On Wednesday, Alia had shared a photo on her handle and wrote, "the only time being negative is a good thing." Taking to the comment section on Alia's post, Katrina reacted and wrote, "Yey." The Phone Bhoot actress was elated over Alia's negative result of the COVID 19 test. Katrina herself has been in home quarantine since last week as she tested positive for COVID 19. Amid her quarantine too, Katrina dropped selfies to give fans a glimpse of how she was recovering from the virus.

Not just Katrina, Alia's mom Soni Razdan, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor and other stars rejoiced as Alia recovered from the Coronavirus.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Katrina had informed last week on social media when she tested positive for COVID 19 and urged everyone who came in contact to get themselves tested. The actress will be seen in Sooryavanshi with . The film's release date was pushed again this year as the COVID 19 cases surged in the country. Besides this, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot lined up with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

