Katrina Kaif's first post on Instagram was all about smiling her way through new beginnings and beaches

Today, we decided to take throwback Thursday a little deeper and dug out Katrina Kaif's first social media post on Instagram. Check it out.

The lockdown has left all of us stuck at home and there happens to be very little to do. However, if there is one thing that has been common for all of us is wanting to go on a vacation because 2020 was supposed to be our year. None the less, we are all high on spirits and hoping for things to calm down soon as there is so much happening across the world. As we deal with the Coronavirus outbreak, we have all be craving for some downtime away in the beaches, or mountains maybe?

To soothe your wanderlust, for now, we dug up this photo of which she shared as her first post on Instagram. The photo sees her posing by the beach under the wide blue skies with a beaming smile and a view to enjoy. This photo happened to mark new beginnings for the actress as she started her journey on the photo sharing platform. She wrote, 'new beginnings ... coming from my happy place' and we definitely love both, the caption and the photo.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

Meanwhile, Katrina has been keeping her fans engaged on social media with constant updates via photos and videos as to what has she been up to. From cleaning the house, washing the utensils, and other household chores to trying to cook and have a fun time with her sister while doing it, she has all of us looking out for new updates. Apart from that, she has also been actively contributing to deal with the COVID 19 virus by spreading awareness and pulling off initiatives to those affected.

