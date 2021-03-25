Katrina Kaif's fitness mantra is all about 'eat, sleep, train, repeat' and it is all the fitspiration you need

Actress Katrina Kaif is among the fittest stars in Bollywood. On Thursday, she shared a photo of herself sweating it out and also shared her fitness secret with it.

If there is one actress in Bollywood who has managed to leave everyone in awe of her looks as well as style, it is . Not just this, she is known to be a fitness lover and often shares a sneak peek into her workout regimen via her social media handles. From sweating it out at Pilates class to dancing it out, Katrina uses various ways to stay fit and fans always are intrigued to know the secret behind her fit body. And today, she has shared the same on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a photo while sweating it out. In the photo, Katrina is seen clad in a white tee with green tights. She is seen all sweaty yet she has a smile on her face. In the photo, her hair is tied up in a braid and she is also seen wearing black workout gloves. As she smiled and took a moment to breathe, the candid photo was clicked and it left fans in complete awe of her.

Sharing the photo, Katrina captioned it with her fitness mantra. She wrote, "Eat, sleep, train, repeat." Several fans of the actress were inspired by her fitness motivation and lauded her in the comments.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Katrina has been occupied with the shoot of her film, Phone Bhoot. Reports have it that she is all set to begin shooting with for Tiger 3 and recently when she underwent a change of look and shared a photo, it left fans excited. In Phone Bhoot, Katrina will be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. It is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment. Besides this, Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi is slated to release on April 30, 2021.

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

