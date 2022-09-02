Katrina Kaif's Friday morning is bright, served right with some coffee and gorgeousness; PIC

Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. She made her debut with the 2003 release Boom and has certainly come a long way in her career of around two decades. Katrina has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry and proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress is an active social media user and often keeps dropping pretty photos of herself on her Instagram handle.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Katrina took to her Instagram handle and a stunning picture of her making our Friday even more beautiful. In the photo, the actress donned a multi-coloured crochet sweater from the brand Jonathan Simkhai. It also featured a point collar and ribbed trims. Katrina also paired her sweater with a pair of denim jeans. Her hair is perfectly styled in soft waves and kept her makeup natural. Sharing the photos, Katrina captioned the post: "Morning" alongside a coffee and a hibiscus flower emoji.

Check out Katrina Kaif's PIC:

Reacting to the actress' latest picture, her fans showered immense love in the comments section. A user said: "Katrina pretty kaif." Another user said: "Well hello beautiful." A third user added: "Truly an angel."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has quite a few projects lined up. She will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.

Next, she also has Merry Christmas, which is directed by Andhadhun filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and will also feature South star Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from this, Katrina also has Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.

