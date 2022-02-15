Katrina Kaif's Galentine Yasmin Karachiwala surprises her with a yummy treat and we are drooling

So how did you spend your Galentine’s 2022? Did you have the best lunch date with your girl gang as you laughed till your jaws hurt? Well, Valentines is out of fashion, it is all about Galentines now! Oh, and the best way to appreciate your best girlie? The answer is quite simple - send them some delectable food. Katrina Kaif ended her Valentine's Day on the perfect note as she received a finger-licking dessert from her sweet friend.

In the picture that Katrina shared on her Instagram stories, we could see a snap of her delightful dessert. Along with it, Katrina wrote, “Thank u @Yasminkarachiwala everyday Galentine.” Yasmin Karachiwala is a celebrity trainer who is a close friend of Katrina’s. She also put a cute ‘Happy Galentine’s Day’ sticker along with it. It was an absolutely adorable story and we are gushing about it! Talking about Valentine’s, Katrina put up a sweet, lovey-dovey post with her hubby Vicky on her Instagram on Monday. She put up some of their sweet, romantic moments on her Instagram and fans from all over poured their love for the duo. The pics instantly went viral. In one of the pictures, Vicky was seen planting a forehead kiss on the actress while Katrina was seen putting her hands inside his jacket’s pockets. Too cute!

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has a lot of exciting projects this year. She will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

