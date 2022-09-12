Katrina Kaif’s latest pictures show her ‘Monday mood’; Fans call her ‘natural beauty’

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The diva never fails to make heads turn with her beauty and style. Kat enjoys a massive fan following and her fans are often left speechless with the pictures and videos that she posts on social media. It’s a good Monday for all the Sooryavanshi actress’ fans as they got a visual treat to get rid of their Monday blues and we have to admit that Kat indeed looked gorgeous in her latest snaps. Katrina Kaif shares pics in black tee

Katrina Kaif wore a plain black tee in the pictures that she posted. The actress left her hair open and looked away from the camera. Her messy hair look made her look even more beautiful. Her subtle makeup and glossy lips looked lovely. Sharing these pictures, Katrina wrote, “Monday Mood”. Fans took to the comments section and posted heart and lovestruck emojis. In fact, one of them even called her natural beauty. Check out Katrina Kaif’s pictures: