Katrina Kaif's leaked photos with Radikaa Sarathkumar from the sets of Merry Christmas go viral

Katrina Kaif's fans are excited to see her teaming up with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. The film was officially announced in December 2021 with a photo featuring Katrina and Vijay with director Sriram Raghavan and producer Ramesh Taurani. The actress is currently shooting for the film, and it also features Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar. This marks Katrina’s first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi; it is also the actors’ first collaboration with Raghavan. Recently, a new set of pictures of Katrina and Radikaa shooting for Merry Christmas have been leaked and are doing rounds on the internet.



In the leaked photos, one can see the Bharat actress sporting a floral summer dress, while Radikaa, on the other hand, is seen dressed as a cop. Merry Christmas will be produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

Check out the photos:

The actress announced Merry Christmas, soon after her wedding to Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. Sharing the photos, she captioned them, ''New Beginnings. Back on set with director Sriram Raghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix''.

Merry Christmas marks Katrina’s first project after her wedding to Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022. Apart from this, she will be seen next in Tiger 3, Jee Le Zara, and Phone Bhoot.

