Katrina Kaif’s Maha Kumbh visit with her mother-in-law proves she’s the perfect ‘bahurani’; PICS

After Akshay Kumar, actress Katrina Kaif also visited the Maha Kumbh Mela, accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. During her visit to Prayagraj, she met Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and expressed her heartfelt gratitude.

Katrina Kaif and mother-in-law Veena Kaushal spent time at Parmarth Niketan and stayed at their Maha Kumbh campsite. The official Instagram handle of Parmarth Niketan shared glimpses of their visit. The duo is expected to take a holy dip soon. Dressed in an elegant soft pink suit, Katrina radiated grace as she soaked in the spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh.

The caption read, "HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji @pujyaswamiji & Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji @sadhviji warmly welcome Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif to Parmarth Niketan @parmarthniketan Mahakumbh Campsite @parmarthtrivenipushp! Bollywood’s presence in such a sacred and large gathering offers youth a fresh perspective on spirituality, culture & entertainment, inspiring many and bringing Indian heritage to a global platform - a beautiful sangam/confluence of entertainment and spirituality (sic)."

She told ANI, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."

Akshay Kumar visited the Maha Kumbh Mela earlier today, where he took a holy dip and praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts.

Before this, Katrina Kaif’s husband, Vicky Kaushal, had also participated in the religious gathering. Several other celebrities, including Vijay Deverakonda, Esha Gupta, and Hema Malini, have also been a part of the festival.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Up next, she is expected to feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra was questioned about the film’s status. In response, she stated that inquiries regarding the project should be directed to Excel Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar’s production house.