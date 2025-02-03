Katrina Kaif’s New York co-star Neil Nitin Mukesh recalls being detained at airport while shooting the film: ‘After 4 hours…’

Neil Nitin Mukesh has been among the popular actors in the Hindi film industry. He comes from a family of accomplished names, despite the fact he had an unsettling experience once at the New York airport. The actor recently revealed being ‘detained’ at the airport after the authorities refused to believe he was an Indian.

During a recent conversation with Mashable India, Neil Nitin Mukesh talked about his experience of racism in New York. He shared, “When I was doing the film New York, I was detained at the airport there. They refused to believe that I had an Indian passport, and I was Indian.” He remembered the news of his detention became big at the time while he wasn't allowed to answer or say anything in his defense, which led the situation to escalate.

It was later that the airport authorities came and asked him to present his side of the story. “After four hours, they came and asked, ‘What do you have to say?’ and I simply said, ‘Just Google me.' The actor recalled that they were quite embarrassed about their mistake and started asking him about his legacy, his grandfather and father.

In addition to this, R. Madhavan, who also joined in the conversation, also got candid about his experience with racism. To this, he claimed it is our way of living and "culture," as he remembered being called names like "Madraasi" and "Khatta" while he was in Bihar. Nonetheless, the 3 Idiots actor has no qualms about it, as he stated that it is common to happen in brotherhood.

Advertisement

Madhavan stated wherever he had gone, people called him by these names—at times lovingly and at times in anger, "but you take it in your stride," he said. The actor admitted that he was unfazed by these remarks, and he would often say "main jo hoon so hoon (I am who I am), which he claimed became quite a popular dialogue in Kolhapur.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and R. Madhavan are currently enjoying the release of their satirical action comedy, Hisaab Barabar. It is directed by Ashwni Dhir and also features Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid in important roles. The series is currently streaming on Zee 5.