Katrina Kaif's no-makeup airport look wins internet; fans shower Merry Christmas star with compliments

Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to raise the bar with her classy looks in each of her appearances. Well, the actress who is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Merry Christmas was spotted at the Mumbai airport today. She made heads turn with her simple yet classy attire. Scroll down to check out her look.

Katrina Kaif's classy airport attire

As we all know Katrina Kaif is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Merry Christmas. After a couple of events in Mumbai, the actress is now heading out of town for her promotion events. It is always a pretty site at the airport when the Tiger 3 star arrives.

Once again today, she managed to mesmerize her fans with her natural beauty. The actress appeared incredibly relaxed in an oversized top and jeans. She opted for a unique black and white top, featuring funky stripes on the upper half and a plain design on the lower half. Despite going makeup-free, the Phone Bhoot star exuded radiance and effortlessly pulled off her look with a bun, black glasses, and white shoes.

Check it out:

Fans react to Katrina Kaif’s airport look

Taking to the comments section a lot of fans praised the beauty of the actress. Many were amazed by the fact that Katrina looked so beautiful even without makeup. One user wrote, “The most beautiful Indian actress and without makeup looks a million times better than all Bollywood actress face, figure, legs.” Another user wrote, “Absolutely stunning.”

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas, narrating a one-night tale, has already set the stage with its captivating trailer and romantic melody, Nazar Teri Toofan. Alongside the stellar pairing of Katrina and Vijay, the Hindi version boasts a formidable cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, with Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar making special cameo appearances.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, the film makes its premiere on January 12, 2024.

