Katrina Kaif's nutritionist says actress takes 'two meals a day' and 'sticks to ghar ka khaana'; adds 'she loves Ayurveda'

Katrina Kaif is not only an acting inspiration to the young generation but also motivates people to stay healthy with a good diet and exercise. In films, whenever she does dance numbers, fans melt over her body moves and steps.

Wondering how Katrina stays fit and what is her diet? In a new interview, her nutritionist Shweta Shah opened up about it and shared that the actress sticks to homemade food and carries it wherever she goes.

Katrina Kaif's impressive diet plan

In an interaction with yoga trainer Shlloka, nutritionist Shweta Shah discussed Katrina Kaif's diet plan and how she understands her body so well.

The nutritionist shared that she has seen that Katrina observes her body a lot, and that she understands it well. The actress doesn’t blindly follow what the internet is saying.

Shweta further added, "She is someone who wants an answer to everything. She understands food as medicine, the qualities of food, and what impact it has on her body. Since she knows her body well, she only comes to me and asks for certain alternatives, like iron source or which juices to have."

The celebrity nutritionist added that the Tiger 3 actress loves Ayurveda and even follows a few self-care rituals like oil pulling, shatpavali (100 steps after lunch and dinner), nasal cleansing, and all.

Katrina Kaif sticks to homemade foods

Recalling her experience of working with Katrina, Shah said that the actress has a pita body and that is why they have to give her cooling foods.

To date, she has black raisins and chewed fennel seeds; ash gourd juice is compulsory for her. If that is not available, then mint coriander and amla juice are a must for Katrina.

"She only has two meals a day and is not someone who eats every two hours. She sticks to ghar ka khaana, and carries it with her. She is someone who will eat the same kind of food,” shared Shah, adding that the actor sleeps and wakes up early.

Katrina Kaif's work front

She was recently seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. After this, Katrina also did Merry Christmas which stars Vijay Sethupathi. You can watch this film on Netflix.

