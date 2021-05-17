Katrina Kaif's photo choice to wish rumoured BF Vicky Kaushal on his birthday will leave you smiling

To mark rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's 33rd birthday, Katrina Kaif chose a heartwarming photo. Check it out below.

Bollywood's beloved actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 33rd birthday on Sunday. While there was no big party or an influx of social media wishes from co-stars, Vicky's rumoured girlfriend shared a sweet photo to mark the special day. Vicky had a low key birthday celebration in the presence of his family. Thanks to brother Sunny Kaushal we got a glimpse of the same. As for Katrina, the actress took to her Instagram Story to wish Vicky.

It was Katrina's choice of photo that really made an impression. The actress chose a throwback photo of Vicky from his time with the Indian Army at the border. In the picture, Vicky can be seen gleefully smiling as he spends time with the jawans. Sharing the picture, Katrina used a Happy Birthday GIF and wrote, "Happiest birthday @vickykaushal09 May u always be smiling (sic)."

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's birthday post for rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal:

Vicky's younger brother Sunny Kaushal shared a photo of the birthday boy with his birthday cake. The actor looked happy as he held a knife, all ready to cut the cake. The actor's father and stunt director Sham Kaushal also wished his son with a goofy birthday wish. Sharing a childhood photo and a recent click, Sham Kaushal wrote, "Happy Birthday Puttar. Feel blessed to have a son like u & may God’s blessings be always with u. Always love & blessings."

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal cuts his 33rd birthday cake with family as brother Sunny Kaushal captures picture perfect shot

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×